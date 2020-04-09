Allergy Immunotherapy Market (Asthma, Food Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Others) to 2026

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Allergy Immunotherapy Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on by immunotherapy Type (SCIT, SLIT), By Type of Allergy (Asthma, Food Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Others).

Allergy immunotherapy, hypo-sensitization or desensitization, is a preventive therapeutic treatment for the allergic reactions to various allergens including various drugs, foods, bee venom, house dust mites, and grass pollens. It alters immune system’s reaction by gradually increasing doses of the allergen. Before treatment begins, allergist and patient analyse triggering factors for the allergy symptoms that may involve blood and skin tests to confirm the allergens. The immunotherapy helps in reducing the inflammation, increasing immunological tolerance, offering long-term impact, changing the course of disease and improving quality of the patient’s life.

The rising cases of the allergies are expected to escalate the demand of allergy immunotherapy, leading to high growth of market during the forecast period. As per International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), around 22.1% of the young children between 13 to 14 years are generally affected by the hay fever. According to the data published by American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), the allergies are sixth leading cause of the chronic illness in the U.S., with annual cost in around USD 18 billion, and over 50 million of the Americans suffer from the allergies each year. There is increase in number of people suffering from various food allergies among both adults and children, globally. Hence, growing burden of these diseases is estimated to aid the demand for new immunotherapies.

Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), is most commonly used as well as most effective form of the allergy immunotherapy and is the only treatment accessible that actually changes immune system, making it promising to prevent development of asthma and new allergies. The growing approval of immunotherapy is major factor driving growth of the market.

For instance, in 2018, one of major market players, Stallergenes Greer got approval from theU.S. FDA for the extension of indication for Oralair, allergy immunotherapy sublingual tablet, in order to treat patients of ages 5 to 9 with allergies such as grass pollen-induced rhinitis. Moreover, governments are taking various initiatives to increase awareness about the allergies among population, for instance in January 2018, Ministry and Japanese Society of Allergology opened dedicated website for allergies. Therefore, owing to rising burden of these allergies and awareness among population market is anticipated to witness high growth.

The U.S. is anticipated to be largest market around the world. High prevalence of such allergies and strict regulatory guidelines which mandate the allergic testing in all cases of emergency and intensive care are some of factors contributing to growth of the U.S. allergy immunotherapy market. It is projected that one among every six people in America (about 50 million) suffers from some or the other form of allergy, and about 25 million people suffer from respiratory allergies. Between the Americans suffering from the respiratory allergies, almost 10 million suffer from the allergic asthma.

In the U.S., ragweed allergy is primary reason for the hay fever (pollen allergies), and the ragweed pollen production is anticipated to increase by around 65% to 100% by 2085. This is gradually contributing to growth of market studied. Moreover, availability of improved healthcare infrastructure is likely driving the growth of the market.

Competitor overview

The market is a consolidated market due to the presence of limited major market players. Some of the major market players include Hollister Allergy, Aimmune Therapeutics, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), Leti Pharma, Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, HAL Allergy Group, Allergy Therapeutics, Biomay AG, and Circassia

Key Players

Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ALK-Abello A/S Allergy Therapeutics Biomay AG Allovate, LLC HAL Allergy Group Hollister Allergy Leti Pharma Merck KGaA (Allergopharma) Stallergenes Greer

