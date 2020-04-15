Alloys for Automotive Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2020
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArcelorMittal
Aditya Birla Group
Alcoa
UACJ Corporation
ThyssenKrupp
Kobe Steel
Norsk Hydro
Constellium
AGCO Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Iron
Titanium
Steel
Segment by Application
Chassis
Powertrain
