Alternative sweeteners Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., NutraSweet Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., Ingredion Incorporated,  and Cargill Incorporated,  Arnhem Group, Celanese Corporation

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., NutraSweet Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated, Arnhem Group, Celanese Corporation, Dupont, JMC Corporation, Roquette Frères SA, Südzucker AG, Tate & Lyle Plc, Unilever Group, United American Industries Incorporated, Sugar Foods Corporation, Nutrasweet Company, Purecircle.

Global Alternative sweeteners market is accounted to be USD 12.1 billion in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Alternative sweeteners Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Product Type: HIS, Polyols, Natural, Others

By Application: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic Care Products

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Global Alternative sweeteners Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of low-calorie food products

Rising demand of natural sweeteners

Rising consumer awareness of obesity, diabetes and other health concerns

Stringent Regulatory framework

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

