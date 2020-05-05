Amebocyte Lysate Industry-Price, Market Outlook, Share and Demand Forecast 2023

Amebocyte Lysate Industry studies an aqueous extract of blood cells from the Atlantic horseshoe crab or oriental horseshoe crab. Amebocyte Lysate reacts with bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS), which is a membrane component of gram negative bacteria. This reaction is the basis of the Amebocyte Lysate test, which is then used for the detection and quantification of bacterial endotoxins.

This report focuses on the Amebocyte Lysate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Amebocyte Lysate is widely used in Drug Testing, Clinical Diagnosis and other field. The most proportion of Amebocyte Lysate is Drug Testing, and the proportion in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Drug Testing is stable.

Europe is the largest supplier of Amebocyte Lysate, with a production market share nearly 50% in 2016. United States is the second largest supplier of Amebocyte Lysate, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. LONZA, Charles River Laboratories and Associates of Cape Cod are the leaders of the industry.

The worldwide market for Amebocyte Lysate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Amebocyte Lysate Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

LONZA

Charles River Laboratories

Associates of Cape Cod

Xiamen Bioendo Technology

Zhanjiang A&C Biological

Zhanjiang Bokang

Fuzhou Xinbei

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Limulus Amebocyte Lysate

Tachypleus Amebocyte Lysate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Drug Testing

Clinical Diagnosis

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Amebocyte Lysate Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Amebocyte Lysate Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Amebocyte Lysate, with sales, revenue, and price of Amebocyte Lysate, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Amebocyte Lysate, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Amebocyte Lysate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Amebocyte Lysate sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

