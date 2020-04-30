Ammonium Chloride Market Insights, New Project Investment And Potential Growth Scope – BASF SE, Benco Chemicals LTD LLC, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic compound and a white crystalline salt which is highly soluble in water. Solutions of ammonium chloride are mildly acidic. Ammonium chloride is formed by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and ammonia. Ammonium chloride is mainly used as fertilizer and a flavoring agent in some types of liquorice. The main crops fertilized with the help of ammonium chloride are rice and wheat in Asia. Ammonium chloride is also used as a flux in preparing metals to be tin coated, galvanized, or soldered. It is further used as an expectorant in cough medicine and as a systemic acidifying agent in the treatment of severe metabolic alkalosis. Due to the wider application of ammonium chloride, it is expected that this market will boost in the upcoming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

– BASF SE

– Benco Chemicals LTD LLC

– Central Glass Co., Ltd.

– Hangzhou Longshan Chemical

– Haohua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd

– ProChem, Inc

– RBP Chemical Technology, Inc.

– The Dallas Group of America

– Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

– Zaclon LLC

