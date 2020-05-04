Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Anaemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The prevalence of anaemia increased with stage of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), from 8.4% at stage 1 to 53.4% in stage 5.

2. 14.0% of the US adult population had Chronic Kidney Disease in 2007–2010.

3. Anaemia was twice as prevalent in people with Chronic Kidney Disease (15.4%) as in the general population (7.6%).

4. In patients with stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease, 22.2% of patients with diabetes were anaemic, increasing to 52.4% in stage 4 CKD.

“At least 90% of patients who end up on dialysis will eventually develop anaemia of chronic disease.”

Anaemia occurs in people with chronic kidney disease, which results in permanent, partial loss of kidney function. Anaemia might commence developing in the early stages of CKD when someone has 20 to 50 per cent of normal kidney function. Anaemia tends to exacerbate as CKD advances. Many people who have total loss of kidney function, or kidney failure, have anaemia. Currently, Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease treatment paradigm involves the use of Iron therapies, Erythropoietin stimulating agent (ESA) therapies, Red Blood Transfusions, Vitamin B12 & Folic Acid Supplements and nutrition.

ESAs and iron therapies are the most potent and commonly followed treatment procedures for anaemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease. ESAs are used to stimulate erythropoiesis by either directly or indirectly acting on the erythropoietin receptor. There are two types of ESA therapies available in the United States, Europe and Canada named as Epogen (Epoetin Alfa) and Aranesp (Darbepoetin Alfa) for the treating anaemia associated due to chronic kidney disease.

The development of recombinant EPO followed by erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) revolutionized the management of anaemia in CKD. Although initially instituted to avoid transfusions, they were soon known to have various positive effects, including improved survival and quality of life, improved cardiac function and mortality associated with it, lower hospitalizations, and lower costs. Recombinant human erythropoietin and darbepoetin alfa are the two ESAs generally used in the management of anaemia in CKD. They are relatively similar in efficacy and side effect profile, except for the longer half-life of darbepoetin alfa, thus allowing for less frequent dosing.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

