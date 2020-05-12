ANFO Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026| Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global ANFO industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global ANFO industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global ANFO industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global ANFO industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ANFO Market Research Report: Orica, MAXAM, AEL, IPL (Dyno Nobel), ENAEX, Sasol, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Solar Explosives, Gezhouba Explosive, EPC Groupe, Anhui Jiangnan, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, BME Mining, NOF Corporation, IDEAL, Sichuan Yahua, AUSTIN, Kailong Chemical, Leiming Kehua

Global ANFO Market by Type: Powder Type, Granular Type

Global ANFO Market by Application: Military, Civil

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global ANFO industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global ANFO industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global ANFO industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global ANFO industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global ANFO market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global ANFO market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global ANFO market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global ANFO market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global ANFO market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global ANFO market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global ANFO market?

Table Of Content

1 ANFO Market Overview

1.1 ANFO Product Overview

1.2 ANFO Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Powder Type

1.2.2 Granular Type

1.3 Global ANFO Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global ANFO Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global ANFO Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global ANFO Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global ANFO Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe ANFO Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ANFO Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America ANFO Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): ANFO Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the ANFO Industry

1.5.1.1 ANFO Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and ANFO Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for ANFO Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global ANFO Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ANFO Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by ANFO Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players ANFO Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ANFO Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ANFO Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ANFO Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ANFO Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ANFO as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ANFO Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ANFO Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ANFO Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global ANFO Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global ANFO Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ANFO Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global ANFO Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global ANFO Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America ANFO Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America ANFO Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific ANFO Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific ANFO Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe ANFO Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe ANFO Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America ANFO Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America ANFO Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global ANFO by Application

4.1 ANFO Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Civil

4.2 Global ANFO Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global ANFO Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global ANFO Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions ANFO Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America ANFO by Application

4.5.2 Europe ANFO by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific ANFO by Application

4.5.4 Latin America ANFO by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa ANFO by Application

5 North America ANFO Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe ANFO Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific ANFO Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America ANFO Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa ANFO Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ANFO Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ANFO Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E ANFO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ANFO Business

10.1 Orica

10.1.1 Orica Corporation Information

10.1.2 Orica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Orica ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Orica ANFO Products Offered

10.1.5 Orica Recent Development

10.2 MAXAM

10.2.1 MAXAM Corporation Information

10.2.2 MAXAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 MAXAM ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Orica ANFO Products Offered

10.2.5 MAXAM Recent Development

10.3 AEL

10.3.1 AEL Corporation Information

10.3.2 AEL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AEL ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AEL ANFO Products Offered

10.3.5 AEL Recent Development

10.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel)

10.4.1 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Corporation Information

10.4.2 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 IPL (Dyno Nobel) ANFO Products Offered

10.4.5 IPL (Dyno Nobel) Recent Development

10.5 ENAEX

10.5.1 ENAEX Corporation Information

10.5.2 ENAEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ENAEX ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ENAEX ANFO Products Offered

10.5.5 ENAEX Recent Development

10.6 Sasol

10.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sasol ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sasol ANFO Products Offered

10.6.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.7 Yunnan Civil Explosive

10.7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive ANFO Products Offered

10.7.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Development

10.8 Solar Explosives

10.8.1 Solar Explosives Corporation Information

10.8.2 Solar Explosives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Solar Explosives ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Solar Explosives ANFO Products Offered

10.8.5 Solar Explosives Recent Development

10.9 Gezhouba Explosive

10.9.1 Gezhouba Explosive Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gezhouba Explosive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gezhouba Explosive ANFO Products Offered

10.9.5 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Development

10.10 EPC Groupe

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 ANFO Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EPC Groupe ANFO Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development

10.11 Anhui Jiangnan

10.11.1 Anhui Jiangnan Corporation Information

10.11.2 Anhui Jiangnan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Anhui Jiangnan ANFO Products Offered

10.11.5 Anhui Jiangnan Recent Development

10.12 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

10.12.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group ANFO Products Offered

10.12.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Group Recent Development

10.13 Nanling Civil Explosive

10.13.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nanling Civil Explosive ANFO Products Offered

10.13.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Development

10.14 BME Mining

10.14.1 BME Mining Corporation Information

10.14.2 BME Mining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BME Mining ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BME Mining ANFO Products Offered

10.14.5 BME Mining Recent Development

10.15 NOF Corporation

10.15.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 NOF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 NOF Corporation ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 NOF Corporation ANFO Products Offered

10.15.5 NOF Corporation Recent Development

10.16 IDEAL

10.16.1 IDEAL Corporation Information

10.16.2 IDEAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 IDEAL ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 IDEAL ANFO Products Offered

10.16.5 IDEAL Recent Development

10.17 Sichuan Yahua

10.17.1 Sichuan Yahua Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sichuan Yahua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sichuan Yahua ANFO Products Offered

10.17.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Development

10.18 AUSTIN

10.18.1 AUSTIN Corporation Information

10.18.2 AUSTIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 AUSTIN ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 AUSTIN ANFO Products Offered

10.18.5 AUSTIN Recent Development

10.19 Kailong Chemical

10.19.1 Kailong Chemical Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kailong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Kailong Chemical ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Kailong Chemical ANFO Products Offered

10.19.5 Kailong Chemical Recent Development

10.20 Leiming Kehua

10.20.1 Leiming Kehua Corporation Information

10.20.2 Leiming Kehua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Leiming Kehua ANFO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Leiming Kehua ANFO Products Offered

10.20.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Development

11 ANFO Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ANFO Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ANFO Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.