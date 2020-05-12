Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis 2017-2026 | Alien Technology LLC, 3M Company, AcgPharmapack Private Limited, Advanced Track & Trace

Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market is accounted for $112.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $427.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus of companies on brand protection, demand for parent industry, increasing laws & regulations enforced by governments and maintaining a professional supply chain are driving the market growth. However, high cost of set up are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly intended to prevent brand reproduction. It enables brand protection and enables clients to distinguish between original and counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals and other consumer products are of lesser quality and do not meet fixed safety standards. The imitations are sold in contravention of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image.

By End User, food & beverage segment is predicted to have considerable market share during the forecast period due to high demand from the food & beverage industry, growing demand for packaged and branded products and growing demand for product differentiation and labelling. By geography, Asia pacific is held the largest share in the market due to growth of pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are increasing demand in China.

Some of the key players profiled in the Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market include Alien Technology LLC, 3M Company, AcgPharmapack Private Limited, Advanced Track & Trace, AlpVision S.A., Angstrom Technologies Inc., Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Datamax-O’neil, DuPont, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Nosco Inc., Securikett Ulrich & Horn GmbH, SICPA Holding SA, Spectra Systems Corporation, TruTag Technologies, U-NICA Group and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Features Covered:

-Covert Features

-Forensic Techniques

-Overt Features

-Tamper Evidence

-Track and Trace

-Other Features

Technologies Covered:

-Tags & Labels

-Print

-Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

-Industrial & Automotive

-Banks, Insurance and Financial institutions

-Clothing & Apparel

-Consumer Goods

-Cosmetics & Personal Care

-Electronics Packaging

-Food & Beverage

-Government & Educational Institutions

-Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals

-Oil and Gas

-Sports & Beauty Products

-Other Applications

