Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 977 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anti-money laundering (AML) software refers to a solution, that enables financial institutions and banks to monitor customer behavior for suspected criminal financial activities through automated processes. Also, this software provides the real time alert to report the criminal activities in order to improve the operational efficiency and enhance of security measures of the organizations. Additionally, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software to witness prominent growth owing to the increasing cases associated with money laundering and rising deployment of AML solutions in banks and other financial institutions.

For Instance: as per the DW Organization in 2018, Government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) reported around 77,252 cases of money laundering across Germany. Also, governments are also incorporating various initiatives and plans to control money laundering cases. For Instance: According to the Department of Finance (Canada) in February 2018, the department has reviewed Canada’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing region. The regime involves 13 federal agencies and departments, eight of which received dedicated funding totaling around $70 million per year to play a significant role in efforts to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. Through this, Canadian government aims to combat money laundering to promote the safety and security along with the integrity of the financial system. However, risk of security breaches is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the enforcement of stringent government regulations to deploy AML solutions in financial institutions and high adoption of AML solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increase in government initiatives towards money laundering and rise in bank IT spending are expected to supplement the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accuity Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc

AML Partners LLC

BAE Systems PLC

Experian PLC

FICO

Fiserv, Inc.

Global RADAR

Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

Lexis Nexis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Software Type:

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting Software

Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)

Compliance Management Software

Sanction Screening Software and Case Management Software

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

