Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Growth Forecast, Demand, Future Outlook and Company Profiles

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are specifically to deliver cytotoxins to cancer cells with capacity to treat both solid tumors and hematologic cancers. With the help of a linker, an ADC is able to target and bind to cell-surface proteins found on cancer cells and release its cell-killing drugs. This property helps ADCs to selectively kill cancer cells and limit side effects for patients.

The antibody drug conjugates market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and growing geriatric population base. In addition, the presence of strong product offering in the pipeline by the players is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented on the basis of technology and application Based on technology, the market is segmented as cleavable linker and non- cleavable linker. On the basis of application, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into, blood cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antibody drug conjugates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antibody drug conjugates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antibody drug conjugates market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antibody drug conjugates market in these regions.

