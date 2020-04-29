Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry Structure up to 2027 – BD, Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and more

The Insight Partners Announced a research report on “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market”. Along with the detailed analysis of qualitative aspects by various industry experts, key Companies Profile, Top Trends, and Regions to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a procedure, which is used to determine for specific organism or group of organisms are susceptible to an antibiotic. For the examining the antimicrobial susceptibility the most widely used testing methods are broth microdilution or rapid automated instrument methods. These methods are commercially used and marketed with materials and devices.

The “Global Antimicriobial Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global antimicriobial susceptibility testing market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global antimicriobial susceptibility testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antimicriobial susceptibility testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to the key factors such as extensive biotechnological research, developments in the healthcare industry and rise in the number of start-up companies. The advancement in technology are likely to open up the opportunities to develop innovative techniques with applications of the biotechnology.

The global antimicriobial susceptibility testing market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based product, the market is segmented as, automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media and consumables. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as, drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics, epidemiology, others. Similarly, on the basis of the end user the market is segmented pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic labs, research and academic institute and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antimicriobial susceptibility testing market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antimicriobial susceptibility testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the antimicriobial susceptibility testing market in the forecast period, owing to the advancements in the biotechnology and microbiology techniques, more number of players existing in the market, and extensive research facilities. European market is expected to hold the second largest markets followed by the Asia Pacific market owing to the increase in the adoption of the biotechnology techniques in the field of healthcare industry and rise in the number of start-up players.

The report analyzes factors affecting antimicriobial susceptibility testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antimicriobial susceptibility testing market in these regions.

