Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2027

The Insight Partners’ report on the antiviral drug resistance market aims at developing a better understanding of the global industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters.

The global antiviral drug resistance market expected to be US$ 2,572.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,573.24 Mn by 2027.

The major players operating in the antiviral drug resistance market include, Danaher, Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trinity Biotech, Seimens AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., and ACON Laboratories, Inc..

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the antiviral drug resistance market. During July 2019, Roche expanded its Global Access Program beyond HIV, to include Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB), Hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV), and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for low and middle income country programs. These strategies are anticipated to drive growth of the company during the forecast period.

The market for antiviral drug resistance is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rise in the incidences of hepatitis diseases and increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures in emerging markets is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow the market for antiviral drug resistance over the forecast period for end user segment.

Global antiviral drug resistance market, based on the end user, was segmented as, hospitals & clinics, pathology or diagnostic laboratories and research institutes. In 2018, hospitals & clinics held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The availability of better healthcare facilities as well as ensured professional medical assistance are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1.Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Product

1.3.2 Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Disease Indication

1.3.3 Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Technology

1.3.4 Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By End User

1.3.5 Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – By Geography

Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market – Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Antiviral Drug Resistance Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Cost of Test, By Test Type

4.5 Test Volume, By Region

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several advancements in the field of biotechnology due to increased emphasis on R&D activities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as increased prevalence of HIV and hepatitis and supportive policies by the government to tackle burden of the diseases.

