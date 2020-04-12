Antivirus Software Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2026

Global Antivirus Software Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Antivirus software is defined as the software that helps in preventing, detecting, removing the malware and other virus from the computer systems. This antivirus software comes with an auto update feature that allows the systems to check the new threats. Further, government initiatives for proliferation of mobile devices, cyber security along with the rise in the number of internet users have encouraged the users to adopt antivirus software to their mobile devices. As a result, the adoption of antivirus software would increase as it offers distinctive features such as information protection, advanced threat protection and endpoint security.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by growing number of cybercrime and cyberattacks along with the international cybersecurity strategies addressing enterprise cyber security. For Instance: as per the Data Breach Investigations Report in 2018, Verizon revealed that approximately 58% of all cyberattacks target small businesses. Similarly, the U.S National Cyber Security Alliance reveals that, 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their business more than 6 months following a cyberattack. Thus, the need to combat the cybercrimes is observed thereby, aiding the growth of the market. However, presence of pirated software is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antivirus Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major operating players and rising investments in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for secured enterprise data systems and rising number of large and SME’s enterprises would create lucrative growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Symantec Enterprise

McAfee

AVG

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G Data CyberDefense AG Trend Micro

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Antivirus Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

