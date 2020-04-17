Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – ApplicantStack, Oracle, iCIMS, Workable Software, Hyrell, Bullhorn, ClearCompany, Jobvite, SAP SE, 4Talent, Grupo Navent, LTDA, Kenoby, Pemasys

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Rapid expansion of the cloud-based services has resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally. Cloud based applicant tracking software implementations characteristically do not require high capital investments, thereby keeping a company’s IT infrastructure model very cheap and consistent. Thus, this model could bring significant profits for any organization and at an early stage itself. This problem is also easily solved using the model. The cost savings with the help of shared infrastructure model is done with respect to the software licenses, electricity, maintenance fees, eliminating the cost of servers and other storage devices, consultant fees, data center space, and IT personnel.

The global applicant tracking system market accounted for US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 1345.7 Mn in 2025.

ATS is a service based business model that has witnessed rapid growth as a result of growing penetrations of smartphones and related devices in the global market. As the service is a digital data driven service, it is anticipated to be benefited with the advancements in the digital world such as analytics. Analytics would enable the mobility service provider company to understand the preferences of each customer and thereby send out optimized routes & means of transport to the customer.

The reports cover key developments in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ApplicantStack

Oracle Corporation

iCIMS, Inc.

Workable Software Ltd.

Hyrell

Bullhorn, Inc.

ClearCompany

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Jobvite Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

SAP SE

4Talent

Grupo Navent S.R.L

GUPY Tecnologia em Recrutamento LTDA

Kenoby

Pemasys

The “Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

