Application Modernization Tools Market is projected to touch US$ 16.56 Bn by the year 2027- Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco

North America application modernization tools market is expected to grow from US$ 4.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 16.56 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.5% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Application modernization market is witnessing a high demand from customers for the integration of applications with other solutions. An application modernization service providers are integrating various solutions with the applications and front ended on tablets, mobile, and web. Services providers integrate solutions such as robotic process automation (RPA) which is an as-a-service automation platform to gain a strong position in the application modernization tools market. It enables to replicate the interaction of technology and human to automate a wide range of operations and support processes cost-effectively and increases the reliability. These advancements in services are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of application modernization tools market.

Rapidly modernizing security threats in the coming years is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Several application modernization service providers have already initiated research & development for the implementation of AI along with their modernization services. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing application modernization tools with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive noteworthy growth through the value chain of application modernization market.

Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Blu Age, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, and Mphasis Limited

The North America application modernization tools market by application is segmented into the emulation, translation, and business rules extraction. The Text Translation Tool is used to translate enterprise applications into foreign languages more safely, quickly, and easier than the traditional methods. This tool uses computer-assisted technology that further accelerates the business process as well as enhances the quality of the code. The translation is fast and library-based tools that allow an automated translation and iterative approach for previously translated words and phrases. For instance, UniqueSoft, LLC offers D*Code Software Modernization Tool Suite that offers highly automated process and robust language translator, and metrics to inform modernization decisions; it also aids business rule extraction with the capability of fully modernizing extracted rules as well as aligning them with business processes. Emulation holds a significant share of North America application modernization tools market.

The overall application modernization tools market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America application modernization tools market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America application modernization tools market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America application modernization tools industry.

