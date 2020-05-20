Application Security Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Application Security Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Application Security industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, testing type, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Testing Type – Interactive Application Security

By Deployment Mode – Cloud

By Industry Vertical – Government And Defense

By Organization Size – Large Enterprises

By Geography – North America

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Application Security market with company profiles of key players such as:

Acunetix Ltd.

Checkmarx Ltd.

Contrast Security, Inc.

Fasoo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

High-Tech Bridge SA

International Business Machines Corporation

Qualys, Inc

Rapid7, Inc.

Sitelock, LLC

Synopsys, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Veracode, Inc.

Whitehat Security, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Testing Type:

Static Application Security Testing

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Interactive Application Security Testing

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises



By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Government And Defense

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Application Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Application Security Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Application Security Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Application Security Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Application Security Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Application Security Market Analysis By Testing Type

Chapter 7 Application Security Market Analysis By Deployment Mode

Chapter 8 Application Security Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 9 Application Security Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10 Application Security Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Application Security Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Application Security Industry

