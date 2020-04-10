Architectural Coatings Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The “Architectural Coatings Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global architectural coatings market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, The World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA) ,American Architectural Manufacturers (AAMA), American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Coatings Association (ACA), British Coating Federation (BCF) , The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) , Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI),company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Architectural Coatings Market has been divided into the following segments.

Architectural Coatings Market – Resin Analysis

Vinyl/Styrene

Acrylics

Alkyds

Polyurethanes

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – End User Analysis

Residential New Building Reconstruction

Non-Residential New Building Reconstruction



Architectural Coatings Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

