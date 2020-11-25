Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance analysis, which studies the Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Artificial Intelligence for Video Surveillance Includes:

Hikvision

Dahua

Cisco Meraki

Hanwha

Huawei

Simshine Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd

ZTE

Honeywell Security

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Public & Government Infrastructure

Commercial

Residential

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

