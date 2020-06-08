Artificial Lift Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford, Halliburton, Borets International and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Artificial Lift Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Lift Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Artificial Lift Market.

The Artificial Lift Market is projected to reach USD 10.3 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 8.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Artificial Lift Market:

Schlumberger (US)

Baker Hughes Company (US)

Weatherford (Switzerland)

Halliburton (US)

Borets International (Russia)

The well type segment is categorized as horizontal and vertical, the two drilling methods adopted by companies. In 2018, horizontal wells accounted for about 70% of the wells drilled globally. This is majorly due to the increasing drilling activities in the Middle East and Europe, where horizontal drilling is more prominent. More artificial lift operations are required in horizontal wells as compared to the vertical wells as the wellbore faces a higher challenge of water shutoffs and wax formation.

The offshore segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Artificial lift methods such as hydraulic pumping, gas lift, ESP, and PCP are most prominently used in offshore oil wells. The companies have been exploring the offshore locations for oil & gas production owing to the fact that offshore has huge untapped reserves. Thus, the offshore market is a more capital-intensive segment as compared to onshore.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Artificial Lift Market, By Mechanism: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.1.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Scope

2.3 Key Influencing Factors/Drivers

2.3.1 Well Count

2.3.2 Production Trends

2.3.3 Crude Oil Prices

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Ideal Demand-Side Analysis

2.4.1.1 Assumptions

2.4.1.2 Calculation

2.4.2 Supply-Side Analysis

2.4.2.1 Assumptions

2.4.2.2 Calculation

2.4.3 Forecast

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6 Primary Insights

3 Executive Summar

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Artificial Lift Market

4.2 Artificial Lift Market, By Type

4.3 Artificial Lift Market, By Mechanism

4.4 Artificial Lift Market, By Well Type

4.5 Artificial Lift Market, By Application

4.6 Artificial Lift Market, By Region

4.7 North American Artificial Lift Market, By Application & Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Continuous Shale Development Activities

5.2.1.2 Rising Investments In The Upstream Oil & Gas Sector

5.2.1.3 Heavy Oil Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Renewable Energy In Europe

5.2.2.2 Lack Of Skilled Labor

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Redevelopment Of Mature Oilfields

5.2.3.2 New Offshore Oilfield Discoveries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1.1 Application Of Alms In Horizontal Wells

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Service Providers

5.3.1.3 Oilfield Operators

…and More

