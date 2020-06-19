ARVR in Manufacturing Market | Risk Factors, Growth Strategies | Market Driving Factors, Forecast 2026

The Global ARVR in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 191 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 43.4% by 2023.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the ARVR in Manufacturing Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the ARVR in Manufacturing Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

The development of advanced technologies like ARVR is revolutionizing the way the manufacturing industry works. There is a rising focus on digital transformation across the manufacturing sector. ARVR in manufacturing will be one of the key enablers for this digital transformation. Enhanced ARVR solutions will help make maintenance activities on the shop floor more efficient. Ford motors has adopted its own virtual reality technology. Virtual reality application in Ford motors captures human movements during equipment assembly, in order to ensure the safety and productivity of employees. The deployment of ARVR in manufacturing has reduced employee injuries by 70%. It also helps in increasing productivity.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Qualcomm, Google Inc, Apple, Samsung, Microsoft Corporation and more…

End-Use Industry: Logistics, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Defence, Aerospace, Others

ARVR IN MANUFACTURING MARKET ECOSYSTEM

One of the biggest advantages of deploying ARVR in manufacturing is the efficiency in extracting accurate details from the digital overlay. This extra layer of digitization brings a sense of clarity to the employees working on a factory, thus improving workers’ productivity. Further, ARVR applications will make equipment maintenance in the manufacturing unit more efficient. Due to its immersive detailing, it is used in training of professionals, which helps reduce the operational cost involved in training the newly joined professionals.

BAE systems builds propulsion systems for hybrid buses using electric battery. The company uses Microsoft’s Hololens that reduces workers’ cycle time by 50% and training time up to 40%. Hence, most of the applications of ARVR in manufacturing ecosystem focus on bringing more efficiency and cost reduction in the long run. Currently, few companies that have deployed ARVR in manufacturing processes have witnessed the true potential of this technology. The deployment of ARVR in manufacturing is expected to rise in future.

