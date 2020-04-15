Asia Pacfic X-Ray Security Scanner Market explored in the latest research by with top key players

X-Rayy security scanner market operates in a consolidated market scenario. The air travel industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to a report released by Boeing related to the current market outlook of the aviation industry (2017–2036), the number of air passengers grew at 6.2% Y-o-Y during the past five years. The factors such as high living standards coupled with rising middle-class population, particularly in emerging markets, have resulted in the increased growth. Also, growth in consumer spending related to tourism and travel in key economies has strengthened the demand for air travel. Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, there is a need to expand existing airport capacity and construction of new airport infrastructure. Thus, significant investments in airport infrastructure have been noticed during the past few years and are expected to continue over the next 20 years.

Further, the report states that during 2017–2021, there will be an investment of about US$ 1 trillion in new and existing airports globally. Also, APAC will account for nearly 40% of that investment. Therefore, expanding airport infrastructure will demand the deployment of security scanner systems, which in turn would drive the growth of the.

ASIA-PACIFIC X-RAY SECURITY SCANNER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Product Type

Conventional X-ray scanners

CT Scanners

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Tunnel Dimension

Small

Medium

Large

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Scanning Type

Body Scanning

Baggage Scanning

Cargo Scanning

Parcel Scanning

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific X-ray Security Scanner Market -Companies Mentioned

Adani

Astrophysics Inc.

Detection Technology Plc.

Gilardoni SPA

Kromek Group PLC

L3Harris Security & Detection Systems

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection

Teledyne ICM

