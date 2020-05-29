Asia Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends To 2027

As per the data from IATA, currently, the Asian region accounts for 40% of the global air cargo traffic. In the year 2018, the passenger traffic in the region rose 7.3% as compared to 2017, which has been majorly propelled by economic expansions of Asian countries. Boeing Co., Airbus are some of the prominent aircraft manufacturers that have planned to set their manufacturing bases in South East Asian countries of Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, further building opportunities for the aerospace components sales. Further, policymakers and regulators in the Asia Pacific region are taking initiatives to create favorable growth and investment opportunities for various industries

Currently, China is dominating the in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for aircraft landing gear market. China is one of the world’s largest aerospace manufacturing sector only behind the US, which it aims to overtake by the year 2022 through its “Made in China 2025” initiative. Further, industry experts and analysts have forecasted a demand of over 7,000 airplanes from China in the next two decades to come. In-house manufacturing would display the technological prowess of China in the global arena and steer the country away from all the political tensions. Hence, aerospace manufacturing is expected to become the fulcrum of Chinese manufacturing. Under the initiative, China has aimed at capturing close to 10% of the global commercial aircraft market, and 10-20% of the global, regional jetliners market. The growing aviation industry in China is expected to support the growth of the defense expenditure of the country amounted to US$ 63.8 Bn in 2018, out of which close to 50% of the budget share was allocated for equipment manufacturing. France is the second-largest exporter of aerospace equipment globally after the US. All these factors put together bring ample opportunities for aircraft landing gear in the region. The figure is given below highlights the revenue share of Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific aircraft landing gear market in the forecast period:

ASIA-PACIFIC AIRCRAFT LANDING GEAR MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type

Main

Nose

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type

Airplanes

Helicopters

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User

Commercial

Armed Forces

Asia-Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement

Tricycle

Tandem

Tail Wheel

The List of Companies – Asia Pacific Aircraft Landing Gear

AAR Corp. Circor International, Inc. Collins Aerospace GKN Aerospace Services Limited Honeywell International Inc. Liebherr Group Magellan Aerospace Corporation SAFRAN S.A. Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd. Triumph Group Inc.

