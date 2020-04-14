Asia Pacific All-in-one Modular Data Center Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand Upto 2027

“Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market expected to grow from US$ 457.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,944.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 27.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Key driving factors for Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market are high speed of deployment as compared to traditional data center and high stability and reliability factor. Scalability is a key strategy to conserve capital by paying what is required and when it is required for the business. In the early 2000’s it was observed that when oversized data centers were built for an IT load that was never materialized. All-in-one modular data centers can be easily ‘stepped and repeated’ to accommodate growth in IT business as the need for more compute arises.

Once the all-in-one modular data center are fully utilized, another one can be deployed in the different or same facility depending on the available space, electrical, and bandwidth capacity. The features such as standardized, prefabricated nature, smaller kW increments make all-in-one modular data centers highly scalable solution compared to traditional purpose-built data centers.

The reliability of the data center is determined by the extent to which its system is customized. The standard model is more reliable and cost-effective than a customized solution. While larger data centers could be standardized, it’s much easier and practical to standardize smaller ones. This is one of the key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers. One of the common method vendors use to increase the reliability of traditional data centers are by adding redundant systems.

When geography is distributed, such as with edge computing, data centers gain reliable improvement through geographic redundancy with the use of orchestration and automated workload mirroring. This is analogous to distributing the storage drives of a RAID array across the country and using software to recover data if any of the drives fail. The smaller the data centers get, the more distributed, less oversized, and resilient this array of data centers becomes. This is another key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers.Currently, the rest of Asia-Pacific is dominating the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market, which in turn boost the demand for all-in-one modular data center. Rest of APAC includes Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and many others. These countries are implementing digital transformation into different industry verticals.

