Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Packaging Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2027; DS Smith Plc, CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd., The Nefab Group, Sealed Air Corp

The Asia Pacific automotive parts packaging market accounted for US$ 961.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,484.3 Mn in 2027.

The demand for aftermarket automotive parts is propelling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the emergence of several new carmakers in the electric vehicle market is expected to boost the automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years. The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on electric vehicle manufacturing as the section has attracted several customers globally. Major players catalyzing the market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005457/

Some of the players present in automotive parts packaging market are DS Smith Plc, CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd., The Nefab Group, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Co., Mondi Group, Schoeller Allibert, Ckdpack Packaging Inc. and Signode Packaging Systems among others.

As per the International Energy Agency, the global fleet of electric vehicles grew to 3.1 Mn in 2017, marking a 54% growth over the last year. The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent. With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large and diversified number automotive parts and components is increasing. Geographically, China and the US is witnessing the adoption of electric vehicles, and the growth is soaring at a rapid rate year on year. The automotive parts packaging market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005457/

Moreover, the Government in countries such as China and India have been rolling out favorable policies that have attracted significant foreign direct investments in the automobile and technology sector. Such a large automotive hub presents higher opportunities for the components manufacturer and suppliers by forming partnerships with the OEMs. The prosperity of these industries augurs well for the advancements in the automotive parts packaging components penetration as well. The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent. With the rising electric vehicle production, the requirement for a large and diversified number automotive parts and components is increasing. Geographically, China, and the US is witnessing the adoption of electric vehicles, and the growth is soaring at a rapid rate year on year.

On the basis of component, the electrical segment is leading the automotive parts packaging market with the second highest market share and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. A vehicle comprises of several electrical and electronic parts such as infotainment system, back-up warning, digital displays, and navigation systems among others. Apart from the mentioned common systems, there are several hidden electronic systems in a vehicle including, electric power steering, anti-lock brakes, engine control, and electronic throttle control, among others. These automotive parts are fragile and require product-specific packaging. Moreover, Advanced Driver Assist Systems, an emerging trend in the automotive industry, has resulted in the deployment of new safety features, which in turn has led to the adoption of various electronic systems in a vehicle. The new safety features require cameras, radar, LiDAR, and other such components. Thus, the rising demand for electrical components is expected to boost the automotive parts packaging market.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005457/

The overall automotive parts packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the automotive parts packaging market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the automotive parts packaging market based on all the segmentation provided for the Asia Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive parts packaging market.

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Asia Pacific automotive parts packaging market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific automotive parts packaging market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Asia Pacific market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]