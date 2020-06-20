Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

Rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is fueling the APAC automotive semiconductor market. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment, followed by the commercial vehicle segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and luxury provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for luxury cars and semi-luxury cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the automotive semiconductors market in APAC. This factor has created a potential market space for APAC automotive semiconductor market.
The surging demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the APAC automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully-automated cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. For instance, NVIDIA collaborated with Toyota to provide AI hardware and software technologies to improve competencies of autonomous driving systems. Toyota uses NVIDIA DRIVE PX AI car computer platform to support advanced autonomous driving systems strategized for market introduction. The collaboration aims to boost development of autonomous driving systems. All these initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of APAC automotive semiconductor market.
APAC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Components
- Optical Devices
- Sensors & Actuators
- LED
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Others
- Memory
- DRAM
- Flash
- Microcontrollers
- Analog ICs
- Logic and Discrete Power Devices
By Application
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
- Body Electronics
- Infotainment
- Powertrain
- Safety Systems
By Application
- Passenger Cars
- Lightweight Commercial Vehicle
- Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle
By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Companies Mentioned
- NVidia Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
