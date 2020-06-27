Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market – Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities and increasing rate of obesity. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the shortage of skilled workers in the region.

The cardiovascular devices is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases such as heart stroke, congenital heart disease, coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular heart disease, heart arrhythmia and rheumatic heart disease. These diseases can be treated using a variety of advanced medical devices such as pacemakers, left-ventricle assist devices and implantable cardioverter defibrillators. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), particular in South Asia, 97% increase in CVD deaths experienced from 1990 to 2013. In addition, in China, nearly 230 million people out of the country’s 1.3 billion currently suffer from CVDs. In 2015, Japan-based Nipro Corp. acquired Infraredx, a U.S. company that is specialized in building intravascular imaging devices. Moreover, BSP, Ltd., an Israeli device manufacturer, which is engaged in manufacturing heart monitoring equipment, has marketing its products throughout Southeast Asia. Recently, it teamed up with Schiller, a Swiss company, to sell a variety of ECG products to hospitals and healthcare providers in Asia. The products of these companies are used in the diagnosis and monitoring of various heart conditions. Additionally, MicroPort received market approval in Indonesia to launch its Foxtrot balloon catheter, in February 2016. In January 2016, Lepu announced that it was investigating opportunities to sell its pacemakers to the Indian market. Thus, the cardiovascular devices market is anticipated to grow due to increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities in the region.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to rising prevalence of the cardiac diseases such as heart stroke and the development for the cardiovascular devices in the country. Factors such as high prevalence of smoking, unhealthy diet has also contributed to the rising incidences of the cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness and rising health plans initiated by government helps to upsurge the market growth in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006073/request-trial

ASIA PACIFIC CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Cardiac Catheter

Guidewire

Heart Valve

Event Monitor

Others

By Application

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia



Company Profiles

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006073/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]