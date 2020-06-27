Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

China is dominating the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market followed by Japan. The ceramic Fiber market in China is characterized by the presence of many small and large scale players operating in the country. Moreover, China has a huge customer base for ceramic Fiber due to rapid industrialization. Rising demand form iron and steel and power generation industry is projected to influence the ceramic Fiber market in China positively. China is the largest producer of steel globally, and it is also the world’s largest consumer of the material.
Type Insights
Based on type, the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is bifurcated as Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) wool, and others. The RCF segment dominated the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market. Refractory ceramic Fibers (RCFs) or aluminosilicate wool (ASW) are categorized under man-made vitreous Fibers and are known for their insulating qualities. RCFs are manufactured when raw materials such as kaolin clay, Al2O3, SiO2, and ZrO2 are melted together, followed by the process of spinning or blowing into alumino-silicate Fibers. These Fibers vary from natural mineral Fibers asbestos and can be converted into crystalline silica (cristobalite).
ASIA PACIFIC CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific Ceramic fiber Market – By Type
- Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)
- Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool
- Others
Asia Pacific Ceramic fiber Market – By Product Form
- Blanket
- Module
- Board
- Paper
- Others
Asia Pacific Ceramic fiber Market – By End Use Industry
- Iron and Steel
- Refining and Petrochemical
- Power Generation
- Aluminum
- Others
Asia Pacific Ceramic fiber Market – By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Company Profiles
- Great Lakes Textiles
- HarbisonWalker International, Inc.
- Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.
- Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.
- Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Nutec Group
- Pyrotek Inc.
- Rath-Group