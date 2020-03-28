Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market By Leading Manufactures And Product Type With Regoin By 2022 key venders like Ansell Healthcare,Hartalega Holdings Berhad,Supermax Corporation Berhad,Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd

Cleanroom disposable gloves are primarily used across pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverage, aerospace, electronics and others industries as a protection tool for the cleanroom personnel and to avoid cross contamination to the manufactured product. Cleanroom disposable gloves are manufactured from a range of materials such as natural rubber /latex, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene and others.

Some of the variants of cleanroom disposable gloves provide unique benefits over other gloves; for instance, cleanroom nitrile gloves exhibit superior puncture and friction resistance properties as compared to the latex gloves. This renders its wide application over a range of pharmaceutical industry segments such as production of vaccines, enzymes, and large & small volume parenteral.

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market was valued at $465 million in 2015 and estimated to reach $886 million by 2022. Thus, the Asia Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market revenues are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market:

Ansell Healthcare,Hartalega Holdings Berhad,Supermax Corporation Berhad,Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.,Rubberex Corporation Berhad,Top Glove Corporation Berhad,Adventa Berhad,Cardinal Health, Inc.,Dynarex Corporation,Semperit AG Holding,Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report),Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.,Asiatic Fiber Corporation,Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Riverstone Holdings Ltd.,Careplus Group Berhad,UG Healthcare Corporation,Nitritex Limited,Valutek,Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

A large base of customers (pharmaceutical, semiconductors, and electronics industries, including others), stringent regulatory requirements, recent developments of cleanroom-customized gloves and increase in cleanroom spaces are driving the growth of the market. Adoption of industrial robots and volatility of raw material prices would moderately restrain the growth of cleanroom disposable gloves market in the coming years.

The market is segmented by material type, end user, and country. Based on material type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into aerospace industry, disk drives industry, flat panels industry, food industry, hospitals, medical devices industry, pharmaceuticals industry, semiconductors industry, and other industries. Based on country, the market is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, India, Vietnam and others.

The Global Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.