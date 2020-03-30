Asia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

The rise of the colorectal cancer market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches, and benefits offered by generic drugs that are boosting the market over the years. But, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is likely to hinder the growth of the in the future years.

Frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches drive the market for colorectal cancer drugs. Generic drugs are alternatives of branded drugs. The pharmacological effects of generic drugs are similar to their branded counterparts. Generic drugs are cost-effective as the manufacturers does not invest in the development and marketing a new drug. After the expiry of a drug patent, other manufacturers apply for FDA approval of a generic intended for its manufacturing and selling. Thus, the generic drugs are cheaper than their branded counterparts. The generic drug has exactly the same dosage, effects, side effects, route of administration, risks, safety, and strength as that of the original branded drugs.

Company Profiles

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Generic drugs are important in oncology due to the fact that some of the anticancer drugs are only offered as generics. Patients are likely seen to abandon branded prescriptions which are majorly associated with their higher co-pays. Among developing countries such as India, where the paying capacity is relatively low, generic drugs for cancer treatment acts as a boon for both the manufacturers as well as patients due to its affordability and efficacy. For instance, in June 2016, Hetero launched a Biosimilar ‘Bevacizumab’ for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer under the brand name “Cizumab”. One of the most striking benefit of using generic drugs is the cost that is up to 85% less than that of the branded drugs.

In 2019, the China accounted for the largest market share in Asia-Pacific colorectal cancer market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. China is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the pharmaceutical market. The companies are engaged in the research and development activities that are enabling them to develop the latest drugs for the disease, and increasing awareness about colorectal cancer in the country. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the colorectal cancer market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

