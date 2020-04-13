Asia Pacific Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020- Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity, Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

The Asia Pacific Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Cooling water treatment chemicals are widely used in the power industry owing to the high requirement of water and need to save freshwater resources. Cooling water treatment chemicals are gaining attention, especially in open-recirculating, closed-loop, and once-through frameworks, as these boost the heat transfer efficiency in a heat exchange equipment. The growing number of atomic plants across the world, combined with the need to maintain existing plants, is expected to augment the utilization of cooling water treatment chemicals. Power industries, e.g., thermal and atomic plants, frequently use seawater or lake water for cooling the heat exchange equipment. The water is reused several times and returned to its source. About 99% of the water retrieved from the source is returned, and less than 1% of the water is squandered in dissipation. The power industry is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate in the future because of the growing power generation sector in developing regions. Despite the growing number of renewable energy industries, the power delivered by sustainable assets is too little to sate the developing interest.

ASIA PACIFICCOOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Product

Scale Inhibitor

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Packaging Type

Power Industry

Steel, Mining & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas

Food and Beverage

Textile

Others

Company Profiles

Accepta.

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

BWA Water Additives

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Ecolab.

Kemira Oyj

Veolia Water Technologies

