Asia Pacific Employee Monitoring Solution Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“Asia-Pacific’s employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 237.01 Mn in 2018 to US$ 491.94 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.” Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more.

The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks.

Social media is used in businesses for communication and marketing purposes. However, uncontrolled access can harm the productivity of the organization. Also, the employees can accidentally share sensitive information on these platforms. Social media platforms are also used by hackers and scammer for phishing and other exploitation attacks. Thus, to avoid the insider attacks and prevent enterprise resource allocation organizations are adopting employee monitoring solutions which are driving the growth of this market.

Currently, India is dominating the employee monitoring solution market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. India is among the fastest-growing economies in APAC, and the country is a hub of IT companies and small manufacturing companies.

The presence of some of the large IT firms in India, such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant, and their preference for improving efficiency and gaining better visibility of the organization is fueling the growth of employee monitoring solutions in the region. Additionally, the government of India is strongly emphasizing on attracting FDI for the development of various sectors in the country.

