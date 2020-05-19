Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market Research On Top Trending Key Players

The Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Asia Pacific comprises developed and developing countries such as the Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounts for a remarkable share in the Fertilizer additive market. The agricultural sector in the region has witnessed growth during the previous years, leading to rise in demand for fertilizer additives. Some of the key players offering fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific are OMEX Agriculture Inc. and ArrMaz among others. The market for fertilizer additive in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow primarily due to the growth in the agricultural sector. In addition, the inclusion of additives for the enhancement of the fertilizer’s quality and efficiency has offered a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Novel techniques of fertilizer additive production are gaining popularity. A new method developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from used alkaline batteries. The method enables the growth of stronger and healthier plants. The manganese and zinc materials in alkaline batteries are refined and chemically reduced to be used as fertilizer additives. Zinc, manganese, and potassium are the natural earth elements that are essential for life. These elements are found naturally in the soil and are used in commercial fertilizers as they play a key role in promoting healthy plant growth. 100% of the zinc, manganese, and potassium are recovered and used as premium micronutrients to grow corn. Fertilizer additives produced through the method involving alkaline batteries are being used to increase the yield of crops, as well as to add value to the crops (nutritional). Moreover, different food associations have approved and recommended this method of fertilizer additive production. The recycling of batteries has also contributed to the increasing prominence of the production of fertilizer additives from alkaline batteries.

Market Insights

Increasing Population and Decreasing Arable Land

The demand for fertilizers in many countries has been growing due to the increasing demand for food grains on account of the rising population. The food demand is anticipated to come from rising consumer incomes in Asia regions such as India, china, Japan, Australia etc. In conjunction with the expected growth rates of the Asia Pacific population, governments are focusing on the development of sustainable agriculture, this will enable them to considerably increase their food production. However, as a result of growing urbanization levels, available arable land is expected to decrease further. Due to this, fertilizers are likely to play an essential role in increasing the average crop yields per hectare. However, the quality and performance of fertilizers may deteriorate with time. Fertilizer additives aid in the production, handling, storage, and transportation of fertilizers. The additives help fertilizers maintain their shape, limit caking, decrease dust formation during manufacture, and avoid wetting of fertilizers. Thus, the growing use of fertilizers in agricultural practices is estimated to fuel the growth of the fertilizer additives market

ASIA PACIFIC FERTILIZER ADDITIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Fertilizer Additive Market, by Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Asia Pacific Fertilizer Additive Market – By Country

Australia

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Arrmaz (Arkema Group)

Solvay

KAO CORPORATION

Chemipol S.A

Clariant

Dorf Ketal

Michelman, Inc

Omex Agriculture, Inc

