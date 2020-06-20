Asia Pacific Genomics Market to 2027: New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

The Asia Pacific genomics market is expected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn in 2025 from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing number of start-up companies and medical genetics in developing countries. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to nonexistence of skilled professionals and perception of the people for genetic alteration in the region.

ASIA PACIFIC GENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

• Sequencing

• Microarray

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

• Others

By Product & Services

• Instruments/Systems

• Consumables

• Services

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Precision/Personalized Medicine

• Agriculture & Animal Research

• Others

By End User

• Research Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Geography

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

Company Profiles

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Eurofins

• Qiagen

• Agilent Technologies

• BGI

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

• Danaher

• GE Healthcare