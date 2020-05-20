Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Margarine is an evolution to a highly accepted spread that is a prime example of technological advancement made through the combined efforts of oil chemists, food technologists, nutritionists, and chemical engineers. Industrial margarine has taken its place all over the globe as an excellent nutritive food owing to its concentrated source of food energy; it can be a uniform supplement of vitamins D and A, it can also be a source of polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. Industrial margarine is neither a substitute for, nor an imitation of, butter, even though the spread is made from naturally occurring products and is known to possess all the physical, sensory, and nutritional attributes of butter. Moreover, products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content. To fulfil the consumer’s demand of with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie bakery and confectionary, manufacturers are using industrial margarine instead of butter as an alternative.

The consumers in most of the developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific are quite concern regarding maintenance of healthy life style and healthy diet or food habits. There is a growing demand for low fat food & beverages owing to changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness, which in turn is driving the industrial margarine market growth. Young consumers are increasingly getting aware of the health benefits of adopting a healthy diet with low fat, low cholesterol and less calorie foods to prevent obesity and diabetes. The rising demand for bakery and confectionary products among the consumers in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the market growth for industrial margarine market. Products like cakes and pastries are all the time popular confectionaries for most of the consumers, but people try to avoid these items due to its high fat and calorie content.

The Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine market is segmented on the basis type as spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine and butter blend. The all-purpose industrial margarine segment led the Asia Pacific industrial margarine market. Margarine is used as a spread for cooking, baking, and flavoring applications. It is sometimes described as a non-dairy spread. Spreadable margarine have fat content in the range of 10 to 90%.All-purpose industrial Margarine is an all-purpose margarine suitable for industrial uses related to baking. They margarine have added colors and flavor to improve the taste of the final product. It is particularly suitable for use in general baking applications. Butter blends are prepared by blending several vegetable fats and margarine to produce a product similar to that of butter for uses in the bakery industry. Butter blends have a flavor similar that of butter. Butter blends have rich texture and buttery taste while being economical compared to pure butter. Butter blends made from anhydrous milk fat and vegetable oils can have cholesterol levels less than 95% compared to pure butter.

The Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine market is segmented on the basis of form into hard industrial margarine and oft industrial margarine. The hard industrial margarine dominates the Asia Pacific industrial margarine market. Hard industrial margarines are usually composed of 80% saturated fat, 14% monounsaturated fat and 6% polyunsaturated fats. Hard industrial margarines have smoke point around 302°f (150°c), and a fire point of around 700°f (371°c). They are used in bakeries, and food processing plants to manufacture pies, crackers, rusks, doughnuts, croissants, and Danish pastries. Hard industrial margarines generally have high trans-fat content. Soft industrial margarine is available in tubs and mostly used as a spread.

ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL MARGARINE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Application

Bakery

Spreads, sauces and toppings

Confectionary

Convenience Food

Others

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Type

Spreadable Margarine

All-Purpose Industrial Margarine

Butter Blend

Others

Asia Pacific industrial Margarine Market, by Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

Asia Pacific industrial Margarine Market, by Form

Hard Industrial Margarine

Soft Industrial Margarine

Asia Pacific Industrial Margarine Market, by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

Bunge Limited

Associate British foods

Conagra Brands, Inc.

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Europe

NMGK Group

Puratos

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortel

Wilmar International Ltd.

