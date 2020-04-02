Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market to 2027: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-Peek
Factors such as the demand for advanced robotic solutions and labor shortage issue, have created massive opportunity to implement these robots across the industries. These factors are likely to drive the . Also, The constant growth in the global e-commerce as well as on-demand economy, the requirement of advanced and new generation of autonomous mobile robots are aiding companies to handle major labor shortage issue is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific logistics robot market.
The region consists of many developing countries that are witnessing high growth in their logistics sector. Apart from China’s evolution into a high-skilled robot manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as South Korea, Japan, and India, are attracting several businesses that are in the quest to relocate their low to medium-skilled manufacturing facilities to the countries offering lower labor costs. However, these factors are likely to drive the logistics robots market. Also, rapidly growing economies have translated into rising per-capita incomes and consumer expenditures. As a result, Asia-Pacific witnessed high growth in the sales of logistics robots which is continuously boosting the logistics robots market.
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market–Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Function
- Pick & Place
- Palletizing and De-palletizing
- Transportation
- Packaging
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Industry
- Healthcare
- E-Commerce
- Automotive
- Outsource Logistics
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Food and Beverages
- Others
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Robot Type
- Robotic Arm
- AGV
- Collaborative Mobile Robots
- Others
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Logistics Robots Market-Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd
- AGV International
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- GreyOrange
- KION GROUP AG
- KNAPP AG
- Kollmorgen
- Kuka AG
- Toshiba Corporation
