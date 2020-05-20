Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market Report By Regional Data Analysis by Production, Demand, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2020 – 2027

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of menstrual cups, and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons in the Asia Pacific. Whereas, disadvantages of menstrual cups likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

Companies Mentioned

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solution

Lunette Menstrual Cup

Me Luna

Mooncup Ltd

Procter & Gamble

Silky Cup

The Keeper Inc.

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. WHO/Asia Pacific has been working with the Member States to understand the magnitude of the problem better and to support the development of policies to tackle the inequality surrounding menstrual hygiene management (MHM). Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation. Thus, owing to the benefits provided by menstrual cups supported by initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations are likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.

Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. The menstrual cup, which is made of flexible silicone, plastic, or latex and worn inside the vagina, collects blood instead of absorbing it, so it won’t get saturated. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and since it lasts for years, it’s much affordable and environmentally responsible. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Therefore, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The increasing use of menstrual cups as there is a shift towards using reusable products Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growing in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for menstrual cups.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Countries

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

