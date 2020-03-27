Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market to reach US$ 169.35 Mn in 2027
The Asia Pacific menstrual cups market is expected anticipated to reach US$ 169.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 102.73 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of menstrual cups, and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons in the Asia Pacific. Whereas, disadvantages of menstrual cups likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009801/request-trial
Key Companies Mentioned in Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market are
- Anigan Inc.
- Diva International Inc.
- Earth Care Solution
- Lunette Menstrual Cup
- Me Luna
- Mooncup Ltd
- Procter & Gamble
- Silky Cup
- The Keeper Inc.
- YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.
Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. WHO/Asia Pacific has been working with the Member States to understand the magnitude of the problem better and to support the development of policies to tackle the inequality surrounding menstrual hygiene management (MHM). Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation. Thus, owing to the benefits provided by menstrual cups supported by initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations are likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.
Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. The menstrual cup, which is made of flexible silicone, plastic, or latex and worn inside the vagina, collects blood instead of absorbing it, so it won’t get saturated. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and since it lasts for years, it’s much affordable and environmentally responsible. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Therefore, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Product Type
- Disposable
- Reusable
Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Material
- Medical Grade Silicone
- Natural Rubber
- Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Distribution Channel
- Online Stores
- Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
Asia Pacific Menstrual Cups Market – By Countries
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009801/checkout/basic/single/monthly
Benefits with Business Market Insights
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- Cloud-Based Platform
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]