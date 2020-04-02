Asia Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The outdoor power equipment industry comprises tools such as lawnmowers, blowers, tillers and cultivators, chainsaws, trimmers and brush cutters, sprayers, mist dusters, augers, chippers, and others. This equipment are widely used by both residential and commercial customers for applications such as landscaping, gardening, and lawn maintenance. In addition, the growing investments in infrastructure and construction industry are fueling the demand for this equipment in the commercial sector. The landscaping industry includes landscape architecture, landscape planning, and construction, as well as maintenance. The growth of the global landscaping industry is driven by new infrastructure projects, as well as the maintenance and improvement of existing properties. Commercial products and battery-powered equipment are the two fastest-growing categories in the Asia-Pacific outdoor power equipment market. The shift of fuel sources from gas to battery-powered is further boosting the growth. A few power sources include a lithium-ion battery, petrol, and diesel. The increasing focus on sustainable environmental growth, rising construction industry, and the growing number of electric-powered equipment are among the key driving factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific outdoor power equipment market.

Due to rising environmental concerns and the increasing number of stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions, the outdoor power equipment industry is going through a shift from fuel-powered to electric-powered equipment. The trend of electric- and battery-powered equipment is now not only limited to handheld equipment. The ride-on and heavy equipment, such as lawnmowers, are increasingly available in various power source choices such as fuel and battery. One of the major reasons for the growth of battery-powered outdoor equipment is the increasing “capacity to current” ratio of lithium-ion battery cells. Hence, increasing advancements in battery technologies are driving the demand for electric/battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

The Asia-Pacific outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. The growing urbanization and increasing construction industry are supporting the increasing demand for the outdoor power equipment market in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market–Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers

Blowers

Tillers and Cultivators

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Hedge Trimmers

Sprayers

Mist Dusters

Others

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Power Source

Electric-Powered

Fuel-Powered

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market-Companies Mentioned

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

MTD Products Inc.

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

YAMABIKO Corporation

