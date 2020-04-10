Asia Pacific Plant Protein Market Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2020-2027

The Asia Pacific plant protein market is accounted to US$ 3,445.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to 6,292.3 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008911/

Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

Based on source, the Asia Pacific plant protein market consists of soy, wheat, pea, and others. The soy segment accounted for a substantial share in the Asia Pacific plant protein market. Soy protein is prepared from soybean meal that has been defatted and dehulled. It contains all nine essential amino acids. Soy is also a rich source of fibers, vitamins, and minerals, including folate, selenium, potassium, and magnesium. They also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, including phenolic acids, isoflavones, and omega-3 fatty acids. For vegetarians and vegans as well as those who avoid or are allergic to dairy food, soy proteins often serve as a prominent source of important nutrients. Soy protein products are used in various food preparations, which include salad dressings, soups, beverage powders, meat analogs, cheeses, nondairy creamers, whipped toppings, frozen desserts, infant formulas, breads, breakfast cereals, pastas, and pet foods, among others. It is available in three major forms—isolates, concentrates, and flours.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008911/

The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of protein-rich foods has created significant opportunities for the plant protein manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. People consuming more protein tend to maintain bone mass better and have a much lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures. High protein intake has resulted in boosting metabolism that results in the burning of a high amount of calories. This further helps in proper weight management and weight loss. A protein-rich food is considered one of the strongest trends in the food and beverage industry. Following the protein trend in food, the food and beverage manufacturers are trying to make nutritional food products. Rising consumer awareness regarding effective ways to achieve weight loss, anti-aging, and other health-related issues through the consumption of protein-rich food is boosting the demand for plant proteins. Moreover, growing health and wellness trends has created a strong demand for functional and fortified food and beverages significantly over the past years. Growing demand for functional food and beverages further boosts the demand for plant protein.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008911/

The market for Asia Pacific plant protein is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific plant protein market include E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Axiom Foods, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, and Glanbia plc, amongst the others.

ASIA PACIFIC PLANT PROTEIN MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Source

Soy,

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Protein Flour

By Application

Protein Beverages

Dairy Alternatives

Meat Alternatives and Meat Extenders

Protein Bars

Bakery

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]