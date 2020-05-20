Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to 2027: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-Peek

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 153.78 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 347.15 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rise in economy of these countries, the living standard of people is also increasing attributed to the increase in per capita income and spending capability, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in India and China are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004654/request-trial

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According the Global Burden of Disease study estimate of CVD death rate of 272 per 100?000 population in India which is higher than the global average of 235 per 100?000 population. Moreover, Premature mortality in terms of years of life lost because of CVD in India increased by 59%, from 23.2 million (1990) to 37 million (2010). Similar trends for high prevalence of diabetes are present around other geographies of the Asia Pacific that include China, South Korea, and Australia. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Company Profiles:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. GE Healthcare Boston Scientific Corporation Omron Healthcare Medtronic Plc. Welch Allyn Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care) Abbott Laboratories Biotronik SE & Co. KG Masimo Corporation

According to the World Health Organization, in 2014, 230 million people had cardiovascular disease (CVD) in China. Furthermore, by 2030, the number is predicted to increase by 50% considering aging Chinese population and growth. Furthermore, by 2030, cardiovascular disease will cost $ 1,044 billion to Chinese government. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of patient monitoring devices thereby propelling the growth of Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring devices market over the forecast years .

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004654/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]