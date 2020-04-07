Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare Market: New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report
The rise of the is driven by factors such as the rise in the rising number of smartphone & tablet users, partnerships between RTLS players and hospitals, and the presence of supportive government policies. Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
In order to cater culturally and financially divers’ number of patients in Asia pacific region, the Asia Pacific countries are adopting technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for the healthcare industry. The Asia Pacific Healthcare IoT is growing rapidly as health care providers leverage technologies to increase efficiency. There are many applications of the technologies that drive the healthcare industry. Technologies such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), are helping the healthcare providers to provide better and improved care to their patients.
Company Profiles
- Centrak
- IMPINJ
- Intelligent Insites
- Hewlett Packard
- Enterprise Development LP (Aruba)
- Midmark Corporation
- Sanitag
- Sonitor Technologies
- Stanley Healthcare
- Teletracking Technologies, Inc.
- Zebra technology Cor.
RTLS provides optimal alignment of assets, staff, and patients, efficiency, productivity, capacity, and throughput can increase by helping healthcare facilities while decreasing waste and unnecessary costs. Simple, web-based RTLS provide pinpoint accuracy of people and items. This can help to easily diagnosed, updated, and reconfigured remotely.
Through these web-based solutions, system management can also be administered directly by the RTLS providers, whom health care companies can contract to provide 24/7/365 customer and technical support via local and remote system monitoring. In this way, the RTLS companies can directly perform remote diagnostics and remote configuration with their own teams of technical personnel. Such combinations of new software monitoring systems and expert RTLS remote supervision gives healthcare providers confidence that this IoT can be professionally supported and maintained.
Japan is expected to dominate the market in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of innovations in healthcare. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the Japan during the forecast period.
ASIA PACIFIC RTLS FOR HEALTHCARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Technology
- RFID
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- UWB
- Others
Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Facility Type
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
- Senior Living Centers
Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Application
- Inventory and Asset Tracking
- Patient and Staff Tracking
- Access Control and Security
- Environment Monitoring
- Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation
- Others
Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Geography
- Asia Pacific
-
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
