Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Analysis And Global Forecast To 2027 | PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, campaigns and conferences for vaccination in Asia Pacific and growing vaccine production in Asia Pacific are likely to grow the vaccines market in the forecast period. Whereas, the mistrust on immunization in the Asia Pacific region is likely to impact the growth of the during the forecast period.

Every year thousands of children in Asia Pacific region die, and many more are hospitalized due to diseases which are preventable by vaccines. The treatment cost of these diseases is very high. According to the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one in every five children in Asia Pacific region don’t have access to basic vaccines. Thus in Asia Pacific region, many awareness programs have been undertaken by the government in order to raise awareness among the population. The Immunization Partners in Asia Pacific (IPAP) arranged the 6th Asian Vaccine Conference (ASVAC 2017), in April 2017at Singapore.

Japan is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to the presence of major market players, government grants for vaccine research, and the country has strong and growing vaccination programs across the country. The development of the preventive vaccination for various diseases is likely to drive the market for vaccination in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 ( US$ Mn)

ASIA PACIFIC VACCINES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Other Diseases

By Rout of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatric

By Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Companies Mentioned