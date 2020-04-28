Assembly Automation Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry By 2027 with Focusing Key players like ABB,ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.,Hirata FA Engineering (S) Pte Ltd,Intec Automation, Inc

An assembly automation system uses automated devices for producing goods and performing different functions in an assembly line. The basic functionality of assembly automation is an organized approach to collecting goods, which is partially automated and partially controlled by humans. Some of the benefits of the assembly process from a conventional automation system are the consistency of input and output, labor savings, ability to handle multiple tasks to meet requirements of a manufacturing process, better reliability, and profitability through higher production rate.

The increase in demand for plant automation in order to attain superior equipment efficiency, improved process accuracy, and output are some of the significant actors driving the growth of the assembly automation market. However, high initial cost, the increasing complexity of industrial automation systems, and lack of skilled labor are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the assembly automation market. Nevertheless, ongoing digitalization trend and rapid growth in the electronics and semiconductors manufacturing industry are anticipated to boost the growth of the assembly automation market.

The global assembly automation market is segmented on the basis of physical configuration, product type, end-use. On the basis of physical configuration, the market is segmented as dial-type assembly machine, carousel assembly system, in-line assembly machine, single-station assembly machine. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as bifurcated central control system, robot automation equipment, other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as automotive, 3c industry, others.

Global Assembly Automation Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Assembly Automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Assembly Automation Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Assembly Automation Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

ABB,ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.,Hirata FA Engineering (S) Pte Ltd,Intec Automation, Inc,Koops Inc.,NUTEC TOOLING SYSTEMS,RNA Automation Limited,Rockwell Automation, Inc,thyssenkrupp System Engineering,Torrautomation Systems Pvt. Ltd

