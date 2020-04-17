Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2028
The latest study on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.
The report suggests that the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.
Segments of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Evaluated in the Report:
Competitive Analysis
The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.
major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.
Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Mobility Scooters
- Cranes and Crutches
- Walkers and Rollators
- Transfer Lifts
- Door Openers
- Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)
Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products;
- Medical Beds
- Commodes & Showers Chairs
- Ostomy Products
- Bars and Railings
- Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)
Hearing Aids
- Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids
- Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids
- In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids
- Canal Hearing Aids
- Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
- Cochlear Implants
Vision and Reading Aids
- Video Magnifiers
- Braille Translators
- Reading Machines
- Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
COVID-19 Impact on Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Important queries addressed in the report:
- Which company is expected to dominate the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market in terms of market share in 2020?
- How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market?
- Which application of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market?
- How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?
Crucial data that can be drawn from the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market report:
- The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market
- Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets
- Current and future prospects of various applications of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market
- Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market in different regions
