Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Electric Vehicles to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2029
COVID-19 Impact on Electric Vehicles Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electric Vehicles market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electric Vehicles market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
market segmentation presented in this report study is given below:
By Technology
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
- Battery Electric Vehicles
By Power Source
- Stored Electricity
- On Board Electric Generator
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Two Wheelers
- Others (Golf Cart etc.)
By Powertrain
- Series Hybrid
- Parallel Hybrid
- Combined Hybrid
By Region
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Europe
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Research Methodology
Both the production and sales statistics of electric vehicles on a yearly basis are taken into consideration for the purpose of research on the market, however, for the calculation of market volume per year, only sales statistics of electric vehicles are taken into account. The market volume based on the sales of electric vehicles are inferred through the secondary sources and confirmed through primary respondents to achieve a near accurate count. Average selling prices of electric vehicles in different regions is incorporated only in the vehicle type segment, which is used to calculate the total market value.
The electric vehicles market is forecasted for a period of 15 years taking 2015 as the base year for the market numbers calculation and forecasted till 2030. The current size of the market, as well as the information obtained from the supply and demand side and sales pattern of electric vehicles provided by the dealers shaping the market.
The forecasts incorporated in the report is presented in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR, while other decisive parameters namely year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity are also included in the report to present the client with clearer insights and extensive knowledge on the aforementioned market.
Last but not the least, essential parameters such as market attractive index and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints for all the regions are presented in the report providing insights about the dynamics, growth, performance and untapped opportunities in the electric vehicles market. Exhaustive profiling of prominent electric vehicles manufacturers is included in the concluding section of the report detailing the strengths, weaknesses and competitive strategies of each manufacturers.
Analyst’s View
Infrastructure starved market:
The global electric vehicles market is presently devoid of proper structure. The massive absence of infrastructure is fracturing the normal surge of the market. Developing economies around the globe such as India and China still lack a proper framework that can expedite the expansion of the market. Public awareness about electric vehicles are also minimal amongst a large chunk of the population present in the developing nations of the globe. A rise in awareness along with reduction of prices of electric vehicles will curate the destiny of the market.
Baby boomers to cement the base of the market:
Stricter government regulations to promote the use of electric vehicles and a swelling geriatric population is likely to impact the demography of the global electric vehicles market. Women are also potential buyers of light weight electric vehicles.
