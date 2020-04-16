Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Extraoral X-Ray System Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2060

The global Extraoral X-Ray System market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Extraoral X-Ray System market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Extraoral X-Ray System market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Extraoral X-Ray System across various industries.

The Extraoral X-Ray System market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report on the Extraoral X-Ray System market provides a bird's eye view of the current proceeding within the Extraoral X-Ray System market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Extraoral X-Ray System market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carestream

Sirona

Danaher Group

Planmeca

Drr Dental

Vatech

ACTEON Group

CEFLA Group

Owandy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Digital Panoramic X-Ray System

Panoramic/Cephalometric X-Ray System

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Research Center

The Extraoral X-Ray System market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

