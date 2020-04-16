Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Malt Whisky Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2045

Analysis of the Global Malt Whisky Market

Competitive Landscape

Regional Landscape

End-User Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Speyburn

AnCnoc Cutter

The Balvenie

Bunnahabhain

Old Pulteney

The Macallan

Cragganmore

Highland Park

Glenmorangie

Laphroaig

Jura

Lagavulin

Bowmore

Springbank

Aberlour Whisky

Balblair

Royal Brackla

Craigellachie

Aberfeldy

The Deveron

Aultmore

The Glenlivet

Ardbeg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Scotch Whisky

American Whisky

Irish Whiskey

Canadian Whisky

Others

Segment by Application

Domestic & Personal Consumption

Commercial Consuming

