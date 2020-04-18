Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Non-alcoholic Beverages Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2030

The latest report on the Non-alcoholic Beverages market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market.

The report reveals that the Non-alcoholic Beverages market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Non-alcoholic Beverages market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Non-alcoholic Beverages market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

Carbonated Aerated Drinks Low/Zero Calorie Drinks Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks Others

Non-Carbonated Fruit Juice Vegetable Juice Plant Extract Juices Fermented Drinks

RTD Beverages RTD Tea RTD Coffee

Hot Drinks Tea Coffee Others

Sports & Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks Functional Beverages Dairy Based Beverages Fruit and Vegetable Punch Sherbet and Other Local Drinks



Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

Tea

Coffee

Milk

Cocoa/Chocolate

Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts

Microbial Extracts

Nuts

Soybean

Floral Extracts

Colorants

Sweeteners

Flavors

Preservatives

CO2

Water

Packaging

Bottles PET Bottles HDPE Bottles Glass Bottles

Metal Can

Liquid Carton

Slim Plastic Containers

Pouch

Tetra Pak

Sachet

Takeaway Cups & Tumblers

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others Brand Stores Traditional Wholesalers



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Important Doubts Related to the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Non-alcoholic Beverages market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Non-alcoholic Beverages market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Non-alcoholic Beverages market

