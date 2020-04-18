You are here

Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Non-alcoholic Beverages Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2030

The latest report on the Non-alcoholic Beverages market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market.

The report reveals that the Non-alcoholic Beverages market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Non-alcoholic Beverages market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Non-alcoholic Beverages market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Taxonomy

Product Type

  • Carbonated
    • Aerated Drinks
    • Low/Zero Calorie Drinks
    • Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks
    • Others
  • Non-Carbonated
    • Fruit  Juice
    • Vegetable Juice
    • Plant Extract Juices
    • Fermented Drinks
  • RTD Beverages
    • RTD Tea
    • RTD Coffee
  • Hot Drinks
    • Tea
    • Coffee
    • Others
  • Sports & Energy Drinks
    • Sports Drinks
    • Energy Drinks
  • Specialty Drinks
    • Functional Beverages
    • Dairy Based Beverages
    • Fruit and Vegetable Punch
    • Sherbet and Other Local Drinks

Source

  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Cereals
  • Tea
  • Coffee
  • Milk
  • Cocoa/Chocolate
  • Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts
  • Microbial Extracts
  • Nuts
  • Soybean
  • Floral Extracts
  • Colorants
  • Sweeteners
  • Flavors
  • Preservatives
  • CO2
  • Water

Packaging

  • Bottles
    • PET Bottles
    • HDPE  Bottles
    • Glass Bottles
  • Metal Can
  • Liquid Carton
  • Slim Plastic Containers
  • Pouch
  • Tetra Pak
  • Sachet
  • Takeaway Cups & Tumblers

Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarket
  • Supermarket
  • Convenience Stores
  • E-commerce
  • Others
    • Brand Stores
    • Traditional Wholesalers

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Important Doubts Related to the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Addressed in the Report:

  1. In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Non-alcoholic Beverages market?
  2. What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
  4. What is the future of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market in region 2?
  5. What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

  • The growth potential of the emerging players in the Non-alcoholic Beverages market
  • Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
  • Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
  • Current trends impacting the growth of the Non-alcoholic Beverages market
  • The domestic and international presence of companies within the Non-alcoholic Beverages market

