Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Proteinase K Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2027

The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Proteinase K market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Proteinase K market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

global demand for gene therapy and increasing consumer awareness. In addition, good product stability and specificity and low production cost and wide application are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

However, good availability of other proteases and introduction of new sophisticated technologies that are available for DNA purification might hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Lyophilized powder form to push the market ahead during the forecast period

Based on product, the market is segmented into lyophilized powder form and liquid form. In terms of revenue share, lyophilized powder segment dominated the global Proteinase K market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This segment will witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value over the forecast period.

Mitochondria to come out as a winner during the projection period

Based on diseases application, the global Proteinase K market is segmented into purification of DNA & RNA, in situ hybridization, mitochondria isolation and enzyme removal. In terms of revenue share, purification of DNA & RNA application segment dominated the global Proteinase K market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering higher CAGR as compared to other applications. Mitochondria isolation is the second most lucrative segment by application in the global Proteinase K market.

North America to rule the roost

The global Proteinase K market is segmented into seven major regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The region of North America is anticipated to dominate the market. US and Canada will be the front runners as the Proteinase K market in the US is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period to reach US$ 543.8 Mn by the end of 2026 and the Canada Proteinase K market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period to reach US$ 61.3 Mn by the end of the forecast period. After North America, APEJ and Western Europe are expected to be the fastest growing markets in terms of revenue growth in the global Proteinase K market. Countries such as Germany and France will play a crucial role in this region. The Germany Proteinase K market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period to reach US$ 81.8 Mn by 2026 and the France Proteinase K market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period to reach US$ 53.9 Mn by the end of the assessed period.

Brand acquisitions are on the cards

The report lists some of the major shareholders of the global Proteinase K market. Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Sisco Research, Promega Corporation, Bioline and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V. are some of the top market players.

