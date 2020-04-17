Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Reciprocating Pumps Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2031

Analysis of the Global Reciprocating Pumps Market

A recent market research report on the Reciprocating Pumps market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Reciprocating Pumps market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Reciprocating Pumps market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Reciprocating Pumps market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Reciprocating Pumps

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Reciprocating Pumps market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Reciprocating Pumps in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Reciprocating Pumps Market

The presented report dissects the Reciprocating Pumps market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the reciprocating pumps market provides detailed profiles of the key players in the market along with the information on their market share. The study also includes a dashboard view of the leading players in the reciprocating pumps market. SWOT analysis, new developments, product portfolio, business strategies, of the leading players are also provided in the report on reciprocating pumps market.

Grundfos has opened a new facility in Florida, US. The company plans to serve water and wastewater industry with its leading solutions. The new facility in Florida will be a distribution hub for the company providing water and wastewater pumps, controls, and other accessories.

Xylem Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy in Ethiopia to help advance water security.

Wilden®, a part of Pump Solutions Group has launched a new V150 13mm (1/2”) velocity series pump. The pump is also available in 6mm (1/4”) size featuring a bore-seal design, eliminating leakage problem resulting from torque decay.

Definition

A reciprocating pumps uses backward and forward movement to move the fluid. Reciprocating pumps are used to handle abrasive and viscous fluids. These pumps offer higher efficiencies resulting in less horsepower usage. Reciprocating pumps are largely used for high-pressure and low-volume application. Plunger pump, piston pump, and diaphragm pumps are the type of reciprocating pumps.

About the Report

The report on the reciprocating pumps market provides key insights and a detailed analysis of the market at the global level and across key regions. The study also focuses on the factors impacting the growth of the reciprocating pumps market.

Some of the important factors included in the report are new developments, regulations, on-going research activities, and use of new technologies by manufacturers in the reciprocating pumps market.

Market Segmentation

The reciprocating pumps market is segmented on the basis of type, flow rate, and end-use industry. The key segments are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the reciprocating pumps market.

Based on the type, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Piston, Plunger, and Diaphragm pumps. On the basis of flow rate, the market segmentation includes Up to 100 m³/h, 100 – 300 m³/h, 300 – 800 m³/h, and Above 800 m³/h. in terms of end-use industry, the reciprocating pumps market is segmented into Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Others.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the reciprocating pumps market provide answers to some additional questions.

Which will be the most dominating region in the reciprocating pumps market?

Which type of pump will account for the highest revenue share in the reciprocating pumps market?

What will be the volume share of oil and gas industry in the reciprocating pumps market?

What are the factors hampering the growth of the reciprocating pumps market?

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been used to provide valuable insights and forecast on the reciprocating pumps market. Primary and secondary research was done to offer important data and factors playing an important role in the reciprocating pumps market.

As a part of the research on the market, interviews were conducted with reciprocating pumps market experts to get insights on the market. The numbers provided in the report are based on in-depth research and valid data sources. The information on the growth opportunities in the reciprocating pumps market is based on both primary and secondary research.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Reciprocating Pumps market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Reciprocating Pumps market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Reciprocating Pumps market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

